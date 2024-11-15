Princeton Christian Academy honor roll, 1st quarter 2024-2025

Princeton Christian Academy announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 school year. (Photo provided)

Princeton Christian Academy announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 school year. The requirement for honor roll is a grade point average of 3.3 to 3.69 and the requirement for high honor roll is a GPA of 3.7 to 4.

High honor roll

Seventh, eighth grades

Daniqua DuPreez, Myla McCoy, Noelle Richey, Isabella van den Berg

High school

Annalise Baker, Brooke Clausen, Josiah Gale, Max Gibson, Santiago Slevin

Honor roll

Seventh, eighth grades

Fritz Anderson, Emily Benson, Nolan Lunger, Gabriella Mucha, Jocelyn Pratt, Jared Zawistowski

High school

Amelia Baker, Jeremiah Bauer, Lily Bullington, Brylee Campbell, Ava Clausen, Trustin Crew, Abigail Freeman, Michael Glass, David Lunger