Princeton Christian Academy honor roll, 1st quarter 2024-2025

Princeton Christian Academy announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 school year. The requirement for honor roll is a grade point average of 3.3 to 3.69 and the requirement for high honor roll is a GPA of 3.7 to 4.
High honor roll
Seventh, eighth grades
Daniqua DuPreez, Myla McCoy, Noelle Richey, Isabella van den Berg
High school
Annalise Baker, Brooke Clausen, Josiah Gale, Max Gibson, Santiago Slevin
Honor roll
Seventh, eighth grades
Fritz Anderson, Emily Benson, Nolan Lunger, Gabriella Mucha, Jocelyn Pratt, Jared Zawistowski
High school
Amelia Baker, Jeremiah Bauer, Lily Bullington, Brylee Campbell, Ava Clausen, Trustin Crew, Abigail Freeman, Michael Glass, David Lunger