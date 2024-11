Ava Wagner as Grace, Robert Murphy as Warbucks and Maggie Wiegman as Annie rehearse a scene in Ottawa High School's performance of "Annie." (Photo provided by Suzannah Walter)

Ottawa High School will present “Annie” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the high school auditorium, 211 E. Main St.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for children, students, military and seniors. Tickets will be sold at the door.