Ottawa completes installation of FLOCK cameras in city parks

Ottawa Police announced Friday the completion of camera installation at city parks, ensuring prompt response times when trouble ensues. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson is pictured in this file photo. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Ottawa Police announced Friday the completion of camera installation at city parks, ensuring prompt response times when trouble ensues.

“The intent and purpose of FLOCK cameras in the parks is to keep your community members safe while protecting the investments made by tax dollars to improve and beautify our parks, “ Police Chief Brent Roalson said in a news release.

The implementation was done in partnership with Commissioner Marla Pearson and the Ottawa Parks and Recreation Board.

Since implementation, Roalson said, there have been three arrests for criminal activity.