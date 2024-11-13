Write Team: All of us need some peace

Our country is living in tumultuous times.

We have been bombarded with fake news and fact checking. There was a constant stream of ads, mailings, news shows and stories. It became overwhelming and stressful.

All of us need some peace.

Often, when we are searching for calmness and unity, our sense of sight is where we begin. We look around, we read and we search. Many people are visual learners and seeing our world is where we are comfortable.

But sometimes what we see is incomplete, and peace seems elusive. We keep looking but are left with an empty feeling, desiring something more.

Perhaps, in our anxious quest for instant answers, we are going about it all wrong.

Some things cannot be seen but must be felt and heard.

Can you hear the peace?

Instead of chasing after it, let’s sit back and listen for it.

We have choices. What happens when we filter out the background noise? Turn off the news and stop reading so many social media posts? Choose when or if to engage with negative people and opinions?

Peace is not just going to randomly show up at your doorstep. We have to be aware and take notice. Peace isn’t going to charge in, belligerent and loud. It comes gently and refreshingly, like a quiet whisper that reassures our souls.

Mindful peace can be heard in our everyday lives. When you hear the sounds of clinking dishes in the kitchen as supper is being cooked, that can be peace. When you call your grandchildren or parents and listen to their sweet voices, peace has shown up. When we listen to our favorite songs and sing along, that is peace.

When we welcome each season with happiness, aware of our blessings, peace is around us. We are grateful for the joyful laughter of children playing games. The crispy, satisfying sound of leaves crunching under our feet as we walk along reminds us to slow down and pay attention. Peace has arrived.

Listening for peace does not mean accepting evil. We aren’t putting blinders on and ignoring the world around us. We cannot accept corruptness. However, we are allowed to stop, take a breath and shut off the negativity for a moment. When we feel stronger, we must be the voice of reason and kindness even if it feels futile. Be the balance between panic and peace.

No matter what else goes on, we must try and do things for ourselves that are positive and healthy. Be with people who appreciate you. Reserve some alone time to decompress and relax. Eat right and get enough sleep. Meditate or pray. Keep busy with projects that you enjoy. Work out or take a walk.

We cannot control everything that happens around us. But we can listen to the truth. We must believe that decent people can make a difference by choosing to do what is right. Our examples and positive action can bring hope to those who are yearning for equality and freedom.

Everyone deserves to hear the peace.

Karen Roth is a semiretired librarian/educator living in Ottawa. She can be reached at dbarichello@shawmedia.com.