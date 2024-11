Kindness Rocks is scheduled 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the McNabb branch of the Putnam County Library District at 322 W. Main St. (Putnam County)

Paint rocks and spread kindness in the community. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the McNabb library at 815-339-2038.