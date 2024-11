Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the upper level of the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. (Derek Barichello)

Dr. Beth Nolan, associate to renowned speaker Teepa Snow, will discuss the positive approach to care.

For more information contact Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858, Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465 or Bob Frig at 815-220-0202.