Contested mayoral races shaping up in La Salle, Mendota, Peru, Spring Valley

Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson (left), Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski (third from left) and Jeff Grove (fifth from left) may face a contest come April, after challengers filed candidacy paperwork Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, on the first day to file paperwork for the municipal election. (Scott Anderson)

Tuesday was the first day candidates could file for municipal races in the consolidated election in April – and candidates filed in La Salle, Mendota, Peru, Princeton, Spring Valley, Streator and Utica.

Notably, contested mayor races are shaping up in La Salle, Mendota, Peru and Spring Valley.

Nominations will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 18. Potential candidates should contact their city clerk for more information on their hours of operation Nov. 18. The last day to file an objection to any nominating petition for the April 1 consolidated election is Monday, Nov. 25.

Here is a roundup of candidates who filed:

La Salle

With only a day of filing in the books, La Salle residents appear ready to see multiple contested races come 2025 – and a ballot lottery to determine order on the ballot.

Incumbent Mayor Jeff Grove and local businessman Gary Hammers filed a petition Tuesday.

Newcomer William Sexton and former alderman Diz Demes filed petitions for First Ward at 8 a.m. Tuesday so a ballot lottery will be held to determine ballot order.

Incumbent Alderman Tom Ptak filed to run for Second Ward, along with Dawn Hicks. Incumbent John “Doc” Lavieri also opted to run in Third Ward, along with Jessica Dergence and Nicole Girton.

Virginia Kochanowski will seek reelection as treasurer. As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, she was the only candidate to file for that office.

Mendota

Mendota may have a contested race for mayor. Incumbent David Boelk drew a challenger Tuesday when Shallen Gross filed a petition.

Emily McConville seeks reelection as city clerk. She is, so far, the only candidate to file for that office.

Incumbent aldermen Kyle Kim (Third Ward), Jim Fitzpatrick (Fist Ward), Vicki Johnson (Fourth Ward) and Leo Hochstatter (Second Ward) all filed petitions. Fitzpatrick may have to fend off newly-filed challenger Joel Perez filed for candidacy in the First Ward, Eddie Diaz in the Second Ward and Matt Ramer in the Fourth Ward.

Rob Letterly has filed for treasurer.

Oglesby

No one has filed as of Tuesday to fill the remainder of the term being served by Commissioner Don Finley. He is filling a vacancy left by Terry Eutis, who moved out of state. The term would be for two years.

Peru

Peru appears poised to have a contested mayoral race as incumbent Ken Kolowski and Doug Bernabei filed petitions Tuesday.

Treasurer Jackson Powell will seek reelection. As of 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, he was the only candidate to file for that office.

As City Clerk Dave Bartley announced he would no longer seek reelection, James ”Jamey” Mertel and former alderwoman Sherry Mayszak turned in their paperwork for the position.

Jason Edgcomb (Second Ward), Mike Sapienza (Third Ward) and Jim Lukosus (Fourth Ward) will seek reelection. No petitions were filed for First Ward as of 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Princeton

With two seats available on the Princeton City Council in April, City Council member Michael McCall and Donald Saletzki filed for candidacy.

Spring Valley

Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson turned in her paperwork to run for reelection. Debra Perino also filed to run for mayor. City Clerk Rebecca “Becky” Hansen filed for reelection. In the First Ward, Ed Jauch turned in paperwork; in the Second Ward, Alderman Chris Affelt; in the Third Ward Jake Kelley; and in the Fourth Ward Alderman Dave Pellegrini.

Streator

Two seats on the Streator City Council will be available come April, with the terms of David “Moose” Conner and Matt McMullen set to expire. Scott Scheuer and Daniel Danko have filed paperwork to run. Both are serving as Streator Plan Commission members.

Utica

Mayor David Stewart is up for reelection and filed his petition Tuesday. Trustees Debbie Krizel and Jim Schrader are up for reelection, as is Pete Pawlak, who was appointed to replace his late mother, Mary. As of midday Tuesday, however, only Krizel had filed a petition.