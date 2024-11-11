USDA Rural Development reps visit IVCC distance learning hub

Illinois State Director Pam Monetti presents a recognition of the $899,855 U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant to Illinois Valley Community College President Tracy Morris. The grant allowed the purchase of technology for distance learning classrooms that will launch exciting opportunities for area high school students. After viewing one of the classrooms, the representatives joined Morris on a campus tour. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development representatives toured one of Illinois Valley Community College’s emerging distance learning classrooms on Oct. 25 and Illinois State Director Pam Monetti presented a recognition of the $899,855 grant that will launch opportunities for area high school students.

As part of a $1 million-plus project shared by IVCC and 10 high schools, the college will be a hub to deliver course instruction and mental health support across the miles to high schools. After seeing one of the distance learning classrooms outfitted with cameras, microphones and monitors, the representatives joined IVCC President Tracy Morris for a campus tour, according to a news release from IVCC.

The grant allowed the purchase of technology so the college and partner high schools can set up dedicated virtual learning classrooms to share dual credit courses, which allows high school students to earn college credit while never having to leave their high school building in a new and innovative environment.

The college will also be able to expand course opportunities while eliminating or reducing travel time for college instructors to the high schools.

“This grant opportunity is unique in that it not only provides technology for our campus, but for 10 participating high schools so that we can increase access to dual credit,” Morris said in a news release. “This is especially critical for smaller districts and for districts with a distance for students to travel. I am so excited for the ways this will transform dual credit in these participating schools.”

The schools include Mendota, Regional Office of Education Safe School, Ottawa, Hall, Putnam County, Henry-Senachwine, La Salle-Peru, Marquette Academy, Serena and La Moille.

The technology is easy to use, has high quality cameras that improve the experience and will facilitate new options for course delivery, Morris said.

The grant will also create a unique opportunity by broadening access to mental health care for students in rural communities that have not had easy access to care. With the new technology, students will connect to those mental health professionals and resources through a private huddle room on the College campus.

“Students need access to education and mental health services more than ever,” Monetti said. “I am thrilled to see IVCC become a recipient of a Rural Development Distance Learning and Telehealth investment to better serve rural students across several school districts. It is imperative we ensure rural areas have ready access to mental health resources and education opportunities and this is one more way Rural Development is doing that.”

The $60 million federal grant program helps rural communities use advanced telecommunications technology to connect to each other and the world.