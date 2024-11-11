IVCC Board of Trustees to meet Nov. 14

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Board Room (C-307). (Scott Anderson)

Agenda topics include: the creation of a separate Microbiology Lab using Protection, Health and Safety funds; creation of stackable certificates for the Robotics, Mechatronics and Automation program and the CISCO/CompTIA program; approval of the Strategic Plan for the College including institutional and strategic goals and objectives; adoption of the tentative 2024 tax levy; the purchase of an internet security upgrade, board policy changes, and personnel appointments and resignations.

The full agenda and links to board materials can be found at www.ivcc.edu/board. The meeting can be accessed by the public at link https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/87920654409 and meeting ID number 879 2065 4409. For dial-in, call 1-312-626-6799.