November 11, 2024
NewsThank You VeteransSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

IVCC Board of Trustees to meet Nov. 14

Adoption of tentative 2024 tax levy among the topics on agenda

By Derek Barichello
Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Board Room (C-307). (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Board Room (C-307).

Agenda topics include: the creation of a separate Microbiology Lab using Protection, Health and Safety funds; creation of stackable certificates for the Robotics, Mechatronics and Automation program and the CISCO/CompTIA program; approval of the Strategic Plan for the College including institutional and strategic goals and objectives; adoption of the tentative 2024 tax levy; the purchase of an internet security upgrade, board policy changes, and personnel appointments and resignations.

The full agenda and links to board materials can be found at www.ivcc.edu/board. The meeting can be accessed by the public at link https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/87920654409 and meeting ID number 879 2065 4409. For dial-in, call 1-312-626-6799.

Have a Question about this article?