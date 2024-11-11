Homelessness: It’s not a problem, it’s people with problems

How do we fix homelessness? Carol Alcorn (second from right), executive director of Public Action to Deliver Shelter, invited regional homeless advocates to speak Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Illinois Valley Community College. Panelists agreed the key is taking a holistic approach aimed at helping individuals one-on-one with their various needs. Speaking is Jon Rocke, executive director of Pathway Ministries in Peoria. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

What causes homelessness? That’s easy. Loss of job and income is no. 1. Not far behind are family disputes – breakups, divorces, domestic violence – that force people out.

How do we fix homelessness? A group of advocates said at a panel Thursday at Illinois Valley Community College that helpers need to adopt a “holistic” approach. The problem is solved by helping individuals with their various needs.

“If we think of poverty and homelessness as a problem to be solved, we’ll be overwhelmed,” said Jon Rocke, executive director of Pathway Ministries in Peoria. “We have to think of it as a person who can come around. They all have names. They all have stories.

“But it means getting down to it at a personal level.”

Carol Alcorn, executive director of Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter, said her clients typically need some combination of employment, medical attention and substance abuse help even before tackling where to place them. How to address those needs begins with a dialogue.

“You start by having a conversation with them,” Alcorn said, noting that an introductory chat goes a long way. “They want you to be interested in them and I think we ought to be interested in them.

None of which is to say there is no room for public policy improvements and better funding. Alcorn said that while resources are available there are gaps in mental health care, substance abuse care, child care and transportation and employment.

Richard Rowe, senior program manager for the Office to Prevent and End Homelessness, said society must also dismantle a system of “structural racism,” not only to establish equality but to give service agencies more discretion in how to use and apply their government-funded resources.

“We pretty much dance to this music,” Rowe said. “It’s those dollars that we can’t use the way we need to. There’s no flexibility.”

There also is a great need for affordable housing. Vanessa Hoffeditz, community services/food pantry manager for the Tri-County Opportunities Council, said rents in TCOC’s nine-county region are increasingly unaffordable for dual-income households, let along single income.

Rocke warned against thinking government will simply come to the rescue; reliance on government to solve things isn’t going to work.

“Get involved – that’s the first step,” Rowe agreed. “And we all know this: You have to humanize and normalize the issue. It’s not ‘the other’ or ‘those people.’ Call it out. Be bold. Be brave.”

Alcorn said she wants to see more inter-agency collaboration – “One agency is not going to do it all” -- to close the gaps in service.

“We need to not look at homelessness not as an issue or a problem,” Alcorn said, “but as a human being that has a destination somewhere and needs help.”