The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa girls tennis’ Zulee Moreland

Capturing 74 out of 157 total votes cast, The Times Athlete of the Week is Ottawa girls tennis singles state qualifier Zulee Moreland.

An individual sectional champion for the Pirates, Moreland scored an opening-round win over her Effingham St. Anthony counterpart at the IHSA State Finals before bowing out with a pair of losses.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Noah Russow (Streator boys soccer), Maggie Jewett (Marquette girls cross country) and Caleb Krischel (Fieldcrest boys cross country).

Ottawa’s Zulee Moreland competing in the singles finals at the Ottawa Tennis Sectional. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Moreland: Oftentimes, teammates from sports teams that I have played with call me “Z.”

How old were you when you started playing tennis, and what got you into the sport?

Moreland: Starting recreational tennis in 8th grade, my sister, Mika Moreland, helped my interest for the sport to grow when she started the year prior. Initially beginning as a hobby, Mika and I often played together as a fun way to stay active. However, as we started to practice with each other more intensely, it became apparent that I wanted the sport to be more than just an occasional hobby, prompting me to join the school team.

Were you expecting to win the singles sectional championship, and how did it feel after match point to realize you’re not only going to state, but you just won the sectional?

Moreland: While I wanted to strive for first place, honestly I was not expecting to win the sectional championship. Rather than thinking of the sectional as a whole, I took it one match at a time, which allowed me to better focus in on my current opponent and help keep the overall stress to a minimum.

Did you do anything different the week between sectionals and state to prepare for the step up in competition?

Moreland: During practices the week between sectionals and state, I allowed myself to play more freely. I focused on control, all the while taking risks I may not have usually taken. At that point, I had nothing to lose.

What would you say is the best part of your game?

Moreland: More often than not, I am an inconsistent player. However, also more often than not, I can rely on my backhand’s form to help me stay through the ball. Additionally, I can hit a decent angled shot towards the alleys when my opponent gives me an opportunity ball near the service line.

You’re also a standout softball player. Is there anything the two sports have in common?

Moreland: Playing multiple sports, I have come to realize that the serve in tennis is similar to a throw in softball. Both require you to turn your body, whip your hand (or in the case of tennis, your racquet) over the ball and follow through.

Which sport do you have more fun playing?

Moreland: As a rather independent individual, I enjoy tennis more than I do softball. Specifically in singles when playing tennis, when I make mistakes, I have no one except myself to hold accountable. Without the burden of feeling as though I am dragging down my teammates, I can feel in control of every point.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Moreland: I enjoy math and band. I am a rather nerdy individual, and a good algebra problem never fails to make me feel content. Likewise, playing saxophone is something that I have a heavy passion for, and band allows me to indulge in that enjoyment.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Moreland: Possibly individuals that I meet through sports would find it surprising that I am an all-state musician. Although I enjoy sports, at heart I really am a quiet, nerdy individual who loves to spend my free time listening to varieties of jazz and other instrumental music.

Do you have any college plans? Do they involve sports?

Moreland: While I would like to attend college, I do not currently know where I would go, and I do not know what I want my major to be. Though I am hoping to join a club tennis team for whatever college I attend, as I would like to continue the sport beyond high school.