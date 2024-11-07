Princeton High School Junior Varsity scholastic bowl team wins 5 matches at Limestone

Princeton High School’s Junior Varsity Scholastic Bowl Team competed Saturday at the IHSSBCA Novice Tournament at Limestone High School.

The team ended the day, 5-3, defeating IVC, Rochester, Pekin, Galesburg and Brown County.

“It was a good experience for the kids,” Head Scholastic Bowl Coach Brody Anderson said in a news release. “Princeton was the second smallest school at the tournament, and I was happy to see PHS hold their own against schools three to four times larger than us. It shows how hard we have worked to get to this point in the season. I’m looking forward to seeing what this group can do.”

Freshman Trevyn Munson was given all-tournament honors for being the sixth highest-scoring player that day. The next match for junior varsity 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, is the L-P Quad at La-Salle Peru High School, followed Nov. 16 by the Butterfield Memorial Tournament at Moline High School.