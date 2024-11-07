Peru council approves $253,000 in Washington Park improvements

Washington Park in Peru will see more construction soon as the Peru City Council approved Monday $253,000 in improvements. (Jayce Eustice - jeustice@shawmedia.com)

Washington Park in Peru will see more construction soon, as the Peru City Council on Monday approved $253,000 in improvements.

The improvements are part of the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant, a program administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which the city was awarded in January.

Director of Zoning and Engineering Eric Carls said the city had a desire to expedite a portion of the project because the park is not currently being used for any sporting events.

“We’re hoping to get a lot of concrete work done,” he said, “which primarily happens around the Little League diamond and concession stand area, and that southwestern half of the park near the playground.”

He said the concrete area and sidewalk that will be added to the park will provide a path to travel between the big diamond and the Little League diamond.

“It connects the east and west sides of the park, providing concrete all around the backside of the Little League diamond and near the concession stand,” Carls said, “and [it] also has a walking path that goes to the southwest playground area.”

Carls said the city has a projected completion date of Dec. 1 so work is out of the way before spring sports seasons begin.