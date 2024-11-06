BV, Princeton boosters to host alumni basketball game

The Bureau Valley and Princeton boys and girls basketball teams won’t be playing any scheduled games any time soon, but their alumni will.

The booster clubs from both schools have gotten together to host an alumni basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Storm Cellar. Doors will open at 3 p.m. with tip-off at 3:30 p.m.

BV Booster Club president Jeff Egan, who graduated from the first BV class in 1996, said the idea came out of a conversation he had with Amber Wise, a Princeton Tiger Booster club member, about sharing fundraising ideas between the groups.

“We were both looking for something new to add to our programs. After a few days of thinking, I thought why not replace what we were all missing this year, a nice rivalry game against each other,” Egan said. “I play in an over 40 basketball league, and thought maybe something like this would work if we could get the right people behind it. The enthusiasm that both sides brought to our very first meeting made it clear that the right people were on board to do something like this.”

Heidi Lott, president of the Princeton Booster Club, said the alumni game is a great way for the two booster clubs to work together to help their own schools while giving the Tigers and Storm rivalry a much-needed boost.

“We are always trying to figure out new ways of fundraising. And of course we wanted to keep the old rivalry going,” she said. “We feel collaborating with BV booster fundraising events can foster stronger sense of community spirit between our schools.”

The format planned will include basketball for all ages and men and women.

There will be four 10-minute quarters with normal IHSA clock stoppage. The first quarter will be for the 40 and older alumni. The second quarter will be for 21 and older women alumni. The third quarter will feature 21 and older alumni. And the fourth quarter will be for “whoever can still get up and down the court.”

Along the way, there will be free throw contest at the end of the first quarter, a halftime performance of alumni cheer and dance teams to perform each school fight song and a 3-point contest at the end of the third quarter.

A 60/40 raffle will be held. There will also be a postgame party at Rossy’s in Wyanet from 6-8 p.m. Rossy’s will donate 10% of the proceeds to be split between the two booster clubs.

Egan said the biggest fundraiser for BV Sports Boosters during the school year is its concession stand, and their best concession nights were always the packed stands at a BV vs. Princeton game. Those funds are taking a hit with rivalry games no longer being scheduled between the schools following the Storm’s departure from the Three Rivers Conference this year in favor of the Lincoln Trail.

“No matter if it was football, volleyball, boys basketball or girls basketball we always knew Princeton would bring a crowd and support our concessions,” Egan said. “We look forward to having them all back to the Storm Cellar, this time staffing the concession stand with a combination of BV and Princeton Boosters.”

Admission will be $5 for adults, $2 for students with a maximum of $12 for family.

BV alumni interested in participating should contact Egan at JEgan@BureauValley.net. PHS alumni interested in participating should contact Wise at Princeton.Tigers.Gear@gmail.com