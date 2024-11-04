Peru Catholic honor roll, 1st quarter 2024-2025

Peru Catholic School announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2024-25 school year.
High honor roll
Sixth grade
Jaxon Barto, Adalyn Mavity, Sophia Morrow, Aiden Torri and Layla Vogl
Seventh grade
Lucy Burkart, Larson Caruso, Callie Fusinetti, Leo Gillan, Nicholas Larson, Dax Manicki, Joseph Potthoff and Gio Zepeda
Eighth grade
Beatrice Affelt, A.J. Barto, Tegan Brandt, Gretchen Carden, Emma Credi, Liv Gahan, Elliana Giacalone, Emma Kenney, Gavin Lamboley and Bernadette Larson
Honor roll
Sixth grade
Maeve Brandt, Breyda Sandoval and Ciara Schlenz
Seventh grade
Greyson Grilc, Grady Mueller, Pippa Phillips, Yariela Robles, Mya Rosploch and Harrison Templeton
Eighth grade
Henry Burr