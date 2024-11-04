November 04, 2024
Peru Catholic honor roll, 1st quarter 2024-2025

By Tom Collins
Peru Catholic School

Peru Catholic School issued its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2024-25 school year. (Photo provided by Kathy Ragan)

Peru Catholic School announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2024-25 school year.

High honor roll

Sixth grade

Jaxon Barto, Adalyn Mavity, Sophia Morrow, Aiden Torri and Layla Vogl

Seventh grade

Lucy Burkart, Larson Caruso, Callie Fusinetti, Leo Gillan, Nicholas Larson, Dax Manicki, Joseph Potthoff and Gio Zepeda

Eighth grade

Beatrice Affelt, A.J. Barto, Tegan Brandt, Gretchen Carden, Emma Credi, Liv Gahan, Elliana Giacalone, Emma Kenney, Gavin Lamboley and Bernadette Larson

Honor roll

Sixth grade

Maeve Brandt, Breyda Sandoval and Ciara Schlenz

Seventh grade

Greyson Grilc, Grady Mueller, Pippa Phillips, Yariela Robles, Mya Rosploch and Harrison Templeton

Eighth grade

Henry Burr

