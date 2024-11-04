OSF HealthCare to host blood drives in Peru, Mendota

OSF HealthCare will host two community blood drives in November with ImpactLife. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

OSF HealthCare will host two community blood drives in November with ImpactLife.

OSF Saint Paul Medical Center, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota, will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in conference room C.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the ImpactLife Donor Bus will be located 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the OSF Medical Group parking lot at 1650 Midtown Road, Peru.

ImpactLife is the only provider of blood and blood components to OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center, OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, OSF Center for Health in Streator and OSF Saint Elizabeth - Peru. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All persons ages 17 and older (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.

ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities. For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org and find them @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.