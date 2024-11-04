Investigation ongoing for shooting reported Sunday in Streator

A shooting was reported in Streator at about 7:57 a.m. Sunday morning on the 300 block of North Everett Street. (Derek Barichello)

According to Streator police, officers conducted an initial search of the area but found no immediate evidence related to the incident. The owner who called provided police video footage evidence proving the sound of gunfire.

Several hours later, a man visited the police station to report gunfire damage to his vehicle. The victim did not bring his vehicle for inspection, so officers were unable to assess the reported damage at that time.

Following his report, officers returned to a different area off Main Street, where they again conducted a canvass and discovered five .45 caliber casings, which were recovered as evidence.

As of now, no injuries have been reported in connection with this incident, which remains under investigation.

Streator police plan to conduct more interviews and check surveillance footage from other nearby businesses to gather more information on what happened this weekend.