4 tips for winter weather preparedness from La Salle County EMA

As winter approaches, La Salle County Emergency Management Agency designated November as Winter Weather Preparedness Month, a campaign to promote awareness and encourage residents to prepare for the potential for snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

“Winter weather can catch us off guard if we aren’t ready,” Director of La Salle County EMA Fred Moore said in a news release. “From power outages to hazardous road conditions, the impact can be severe. We want every resident to be prepared, and we’re here to provide them with the information and resources they need to stay safe this winter.”

Prepare now with these essential tips:

1. Build or update emergency kits: Every home and vehicle should have a winter emergency kit stocked with necessary supplies. Recommended items include extra blankets, flashlights, batteries, a first-aid kit, bottled water and nonperishable foods. Vehicle kits should also include an ice scraper, jumper cables and sand or cat litter to help gain traction on ice.

2. Winterize your home: To avoid costly damage and stay warm, residents should take steps to protect their homes from cold weather. Winterizing includes checking insulation, sealing windows and doors and making sure heating systems are maintained. Residents are encouraged to refer to FEMA’s Winter Weather Safety Tips on its website at www.ready.gov/winter-weather for further guidance on winterizing their homes and planning for potential emergencies.

3. Stay informed: Severe winter weather can develop quickly, making it essential for residents to stay updated on the latest forecasts and alerts. La Salle County EMA advises residents to download the La Salle County EMA smartphone app, available for both iOS and Android devices. The app provides real-time weather notifications, emergency alerts and preparedness tips specific to La Salle County.

4. Practice safe travel: During the winter months, driving can be especially dangerous due to snow, ice and reduced visibility. Residents should plan their travel carefully, drive slower and always inform someone of their route. Throughout the month of November, La Salle County EMA will provide resources on their Facebook page and will share winter preparedness information on its website.

“We’re committed to helping our community weather whatever comes our way,” Moore said. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the resources we provide, like the La Salle County EMA app, and start preparing today.”

For more information on Winter Weather Preparedness Month, winter safety resources and to download the La Salle County EMA app, visit the La Salle County EMA website at www.lasallecountyema.org.