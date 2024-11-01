Streator police discharge taser on man charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest

A Streator man faces domestic battery and resisting arrest charges after police responded to a call Wednesday afternoon on the 1100 block of South Bloomington Street.

Justin Underwood, 40, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday following a call reporting a domestic battery that eventually prompted every officer on shift to be at the scene, according to Streator police.

Upon arrival, officers tried to take Underwood into custody, but he resisted, police said. After one officer discharged a taser, he then complied with the arrest, police said.

After being assessed by Streator EMTs at the scene, Underwood was taken to La Salle County Jail and charged. No officers were injured during the arrest, police said.