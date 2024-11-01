Streator High School theater to present 2 plays for price of 1

The Streator High School Bulldog Theatre will present "The Desperate Housewives of Shakespeare" on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. (Photo provided by Rob Tyne)

The Streator High School’s Bulldog Theatre will present two shows “Desperate Housewives of Shakespeare” and “Twelve Angry Pigs” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the high school auditorium.

In the first show, Shakespeare has been manipulating and twisting their lives for six plays now and they desperately want to escape his evil machinations, but are they desperate enough to commit murder?

Shakespeare has been found dead: stabbed, poisoned, starved, choked, bitten by an asp and even turned into a baardvark. Lady Macbeth, Juliet, Kate Rosalind, Cleopatra and Titania all had the means and the motive to kill Shakespeare, but who really did it?

In the next comical yet surprisingly educational parody of “Twelve Angry Men,” a certain wolf is on trial for blowing down a pair of houses owned by the three little pigs. A jury of swine must now decide if they will oinkin favor of conviction or declare the wolf not guilty.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

The Streator High School Bulldog Theater will present "Twelve Angry Pigs" on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. (Photo provided by Rob Tyne)