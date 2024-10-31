Write Team: Be happy today with the people who are in your life

Here in La Salle County, changes are coming as we settle in to the last few months of 2024.

You can feel it in the cooler winds and shorter daylight hours. The air has the autumn scent of falling leaves and carved pumpkins sitting on the porch. We are easing our way into the slower pace that winter brings.

These changes remind me that I, too, am in that fall season of life.

I am grateful to turn 67 this week, in mostly decent health, surrounded by blessings.

As we get older, friendships and relationships take on different meanings. We don’t have the time or energy for superficial, phony people. Gone are the days when we wanted to belong to what seemed to be the cool groups. No one is looking for showy, flashy friends.

Most of us have learned, sometimes the hard way, that when people walk out of our lives, let them go. Don’t try to get them back or ponder how to fix it. Some relationships run their course, and that is all there is. Wave goodbye, wish them well, and walk yourself away. Some books just have short chapters.

At this point in life, we want people around who want the best for us, and we want the same for them. Friends don’t care if your house is messy or that you didn’t prepare a gourmet meal. We are together because it feels good to be supported and surrounded by love. We’ve learned who we can trust.

I want to be with sincere people who accept each other. No one is trying to change or make someone fit into some mold of who they think we ought to be. Expectations have evolved and are simpler. Be present, listen and laugh together.

The ones who see us at our worst and still love us, those are your people. The ones who know when to talk and when to sit quietly and hold your hand, those are your people. The ones who are shopping and see something you’d like and drop it off just because, those are your people.

Friends share loaded nachos, meet for blended coffee drinks, and bring a casserole when you are sick. They love and accept your family like their own because that’s how they’ve come to think of them. The ones who celebrate with you, lift you up and make life better, those are your people. Be with them. Be like them.

We don’t need to impress anyone; we need to inspire someone.

Everyone faces challenges and tough times. As we age, there may be more difficult days and hard decisions ahead. Getting older is not for sissies. So be happy today with the lovely people who are in your life.

As the “Friends” TV show theme song says, “I’ll be there for you, like I’ve been before. I’ll be there for you, cause you’re there for me, too.”

I’m wishing a happy birthday (on Wednesday) to my best friend, Kathy.

I’ll be over with your favorite chocolate later.

Karen Roth is a semiretired librarian/educator living in Ottawa. She can be reached at dbarichello@shawmedia.com.