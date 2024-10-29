Ladd police encourages Halloween safety

The Ladd Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving, buckling up and following traffic laws this Halloween, as children and their families walk through neighborhoods after dark for candy and fun. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Ladd Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving, buckling up and following traffic laws this Halloween, as children and their families walk through neighborhoods after dark for candy and fun.

If you are planning to enjoy Halloween festivities, make sure you also plan for a safe, sober ride home, the police department said in a news release. Remember: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket.”

“Alcohol and cannabis impair your ability to drive safely,” said Officer Sam Sarosinski in a news release. “That’s why it’s crucial to plan how you’ll get home before you head out – whether you’ll be drinking or using any other substance and don’t forget to wear your seat belt every trip, every time. Planning ahead, driving sober and buckling up can help keep you and others safe.”

Driving while impaired is never acceptable. DUIs are not limited to alcohol-related offenses. It’s illegal to drive under the influence of alcohol, cannabis or any other drugs or substances. While cannabis may be legal for adults, if you drive high, you’ll still get a DUI. Additionally, all vehicle occupants must wear their seat belts – failure to do so will result in a ticket, the police department said in a news release.

The Ladd Police Department encourages everyone to follow these simple tips to keep our roads safe this Halloween:

Plan a safe way to get home before attending any party.



Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use a ride-sharing service or call a sober friend or family member for a ride.



Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving. Make sure you have a sober friend to walk you home if needed.



Always wear your seat belt – it’s your best defense against impaired drivers and accidents.



If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as it’s safe to do so.



If you see someone who is impaired and about to drive, take their keys and help them find a safe way home.



This Halloween enforcement and awareness campaign, including the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives, is funded by federal highway safety dollars, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.