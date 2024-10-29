BEST students help host fall-themed carnival

BEST high school students oversaw fall-themed carnival games Oct. 24 for the younger students. The BMP Tri-County Special Education Cooperative helped make this day possible.BEST high school students oversaw fall themed carnival games Oct. 24, 2024, for the younger students. The BMP Tri-County Special Education Cooperative helped make this day possible. Josh May is completing an obstacle course being supervised by Tony Miranda. (Photo provided by Kristal LeRette)BEST high school students oversaw fall themed carnival games Oct. 24, 2024, for the younger students. The BMP Tri-County Special Education Cooperative helped make this day possible. Ameliah Sedam learns how to play a Plinko type game from Joseph Horner. (Photo provided by Kristal LeRette)