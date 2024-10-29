October 29, 2024
BEST students help host fall-themed carnival

BMP Tri-County Special Education Cooperative made the day possible

By Derek Barichello
BEST high school students oversaw fall-themed carnival games Oct. 24 for the younger students. The BMP Tri-County Special Education Cooperative helped make this day possible.

