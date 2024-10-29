BCR regional volleyball update, Oct. 29

A look at area regional scores and pairings:
Class 2A Orion Regional
Monday’s scores
(6) Rockridge def. (8) Bureau Valley 25-12, 25-14
(5) Mercer County def. (11) Alleman 25-20, 25-21
Tuesday’s matches
Match 3: (1) Orion vs. (6) Rockridge (18-11), 6 p.m.
Match 4: (4) Riverdale (19-11) vs. (5) Mercer County (19-11), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s finals
Championship: Winner matches 3-4, 6 p.m.
2A Fieldcrest Regional
Monday’s scores
(6) Princeton vs. (9) Kewanee 25-23, 25-14
(5) Chillicothe IVC def. (10) Fieldcrest 25-13, 25-23
Tuesday’s matches
Match 3: (2) El Paso-Gridley vs. 6) Princeton (20-14), 6 p.m.
Match 4: (3) Eureka vs. Chillicothe IVC (18-15), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s finals
Championship: Winner matches 3-4, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Coal City Regional
Monday’s score
(8) Sandwich (15-16) vs. (11) Mendota 25-21, 25-21
Tuesday’s matches
Match 2: (1) Seneca (30-5) vs. (8) Sandwich (15-16), 6 p.m.
Match 3: (4) Coal City (20-15) vs. (7) Hall (16-14-2), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s finals
Championship: Winner matches 2-3, 6 p.m.
At Sterling Newman (2A)
Monday’s scores
Oregon def. Morrison 29-27, 25-19
Rock Falls def. Sterling Newman 25-12, 25-18
Tuesday’s matches
Match 3: (2) Erie-Prophetstown (28-3-2) vs. (9) Oregon (16-14), 6 p.m.
Match 4: (3) Sherrard (23-8) vs. (7) Rock Falls (13-14-5), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s finals
Championship: Winner matches 4-5, 6 p.m.
Class 1A St. Bede Regional
Monday’s score
Roanoke-Benson) def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-12, 22-25, 25-13
Tuesday’s matches
Match 2: (3) St. Bede (16-13) vs. (14) DePue (0-17), 6 p.m.
Match 3: (5) Putnam County (11-20-1) vs. (13) LaMoille (2-24), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s match
Match 4: (2) Henry-Senachwine (27-7) vs. (9) Roanoke-Benson (12-22), 6 p.m.
Match 5 - Winners 2-3, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s finals
Championship: Winner matches 3-4, 6 p.m.
At Wethersfield (1A)
Princeville def. Ridgewoood 17-25, 25-16, 25-12
Tuesday’s matches
Match 2: (4) Midland vs. (12) Galva, 6 p.m.
Match 3: (6) Annawan (11-15-4) vs. (11) Stark County (5-26), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s matches
Match 4: (1) Wethersfield (29-6) vs. (7) Princeville (12-20), 6 p.m.
Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3
Thursday’s finals
Championship: Winner matches 4-5, 6 p.m.