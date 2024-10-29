October 29, 2024
BCR regional volleyball update, Oct. 29

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Keighley Davis takes a shot against Hall's Kennedy Wozniak Thursday night at Prouty Gym.

Keighley Davis and the Princeton Tigresses defeated Kewanee to open up regional tournament play Monday at Minonk. They return to the Fieldcrest Regional looking to avenge last year's loss to El Paso-Gridley at 6 p.m. Tuesday. (Mike vaughn)

A look at area regional scores and pairings:

Class 2A Orion Regional

Monday’s scores

(6) Rockridge def. (8) Bureau Valley 25-12, 25-14

(5) Mercer County def. (11) Alleman 25-20, 25-21

Tuesday’s matches

Match 3: (1) Orion vs. (6) Rockridge (18-11), 6 p.m.

Match 4: (4) Riverdale (19-11) vs. (5) Mercer County (19-11), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s finals

Championship: Winner matches 3-4, 6 p.m.

2A Fieldcrest Regional

Monday’s scores

(6) Princeton vs. (9) Kewanee 25-23, 25-14

(5) Chillicothe IVC def. (10) Fieldcrest 25-13, 25-23

Tuesday’s matches

Match 3: (2) El Paso-Gridley vs. 6) Princeton (20-14), 6 p.m.

Match 4: (3) Eureka vs. Chillicothe IVC (18-15), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s finals

Championship: Winner matches 3-4, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Coal City Regional

Monday’s score

(8) Sandwich (15-16) vs. (11) Mendota 25-21, 25-21

Tuesday’s matches

Match 2: (1) Seneca (30-5) vs. (8) Sandwich (15-16), 6 p.m.

Match 3: (4) Coal City (20-15) vs. (7) Hall (16-14-2), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s finals

Championship: Winner matches 2-3, 6 p.m.

At Sterling Newman (2A)

Monday’s scores

Oregon def. Morrison 29-27, 25-19

Rock Falls def. Sterling Newman 25-12, 25-18

Tuesday’s matches

Match 3: (2) Erie-Prophetstown (28-3-2) vs. (9) Oregon (16-14), 6 p.m.

Match 4: (3) Sherrard (23-8) vs. (7) Rock Falls (13-14-5), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s finals

Championship: Winner matches 4-5, 6 p.m.

Class 1A St. Bede Regional

Monday’s score

Roanoke-Benson) def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-12, 22-25, 25-13

Tuesday’s matches

Match 2: (3) St. Bede (16-13) vs. (14) DePue (0-17), 6 p.m.

Match 3: (5) Putnam County (11-20-1) vs. (13) LaMoille (2-24), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s match

Match 4: (2) Henry-Senachwine (27-7) vs. (9) Roanoke-Benson (12-22), 6 p.m.

Match 5 - Winners 2-3, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s finals

Championship: Winner matches 3-4, 6 p.m.

At Wethersfield (1A)

Princeville def. Ridgewoood 17-25, 25-16, 25-12

Tuesday’s matches

Match 2: (4) Midland vs. (12) Galva, 6 p.m.

Match 3: (6) Annawan (11-15-4) vs. (11) Stark County (5-26), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s matches

Match 4: (1) Wethersfield (29-6) vs. (7) Princeville (12-20), 6 p.m.

Match 5: Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3

Thursday’s finals

Championship: Winner matches 4-5, 6 p.m.

