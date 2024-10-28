Streator resident treated for smoke inhalation after house fire

An electrical fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning at a single-family home at 1202 N. Wasson St. in Streator, requiring a resident to need medical attention for smoke inhalation (Scott Anderson)

An electrical fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning at a single-family home at 1202 N. Wasson St. in Streator, requiring a resident to need medical attention for smoke inhalation

Additionally, a firefighter sustained a minor injury during the response, according to a news release from the Streator Fire Department. Firefighters responded promptly, arriving at the scene at 12:22 a.m. and bringing the situation under control by 1:44 a.m.

The fire caused heavy damage to the room of origin and lighter damage throughout the home. The fire has been determined to be accidental and electrical in nature.

Nine firefighters from the Streator Fire Department, along with two EMS personnel, were involved in the response. The Streator Fire Department reminds residents to ensure electrical systems are up to code and to be vigilant about fire safety to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Streator Fire Department was assisted by Streator Animal Control, the Streator Police Department, Vermilion Valley Dispatch, Nicor, ComEd, Illinois American Water and American Red Cross.