Mendota police report stabbing, but victim won’t cooperate

Mendota police reported a person was stabbed Sunday morning in the 800 block of Indiana Avenue; but the victim is not cooperating and a suspect was released without charges. (Shaw Local File photo)

Mendota police reported a person was stabbed Sunday morning in the 800 block of Indiana Avenue; but the victim is not cooperating and a suspect was released without charges.

In a Monday news release, Mendota police said officers were dispatched at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to 809 Indiana Ave. for a disturbance where a subject was stabbed with a knife.

“The person responsible for the stabbing was taken into custody and an investigation into the incident was started,” police said. “The victim, so far, has not been cooperative in signing charges against the suspect and the suspect has since been released as a result of this.

“The victim was evaluated at a local hospital and was released. This case is still under investigation and will be sent to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.”