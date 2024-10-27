October 27, 2024
OSF to provide free health screenings at La Salle County Health Department

Blood pressure, glucose tests among the screenings

By Derek Barichello
The OSF OnCall digital health team will roll into the La Salle County Health Department parking lot at 717 Etna Road, Ottawa, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the OSF OnCall King Care-A-Van to provide free health screenings.

No appointment is needed.

The Care-A-Van will offer:

  • health screenings – blood pressure, pulse ox, blood glucose, and cholesterol (fast for 8 to 12 hours before blood glucose and cholesterol screenings).
  • health care navigation
  • technology and digital program assistance – OSF MyChart
  • connection to community resources
  • Medicaid Innovation Collaborative program enrollment
