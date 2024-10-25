Spring Valley man sentenced to 35 years in prison for child sexual abuse images

A Spring Valley man was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday for child sexual abuse images, according to a Friday news release from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Brandon Swiskoski, 30, was sentenced to 35 years for the offenses of three counts of child sexual abuse images, a Class 1 Felony. This matter was co-prosecuted with Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and Assistant Attorney General Katherine Hegarty.

Swiskoski was arrested Aug. 28 after investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material after downloading the material to his cellphone, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office said in an Aug. 31 news release.

Swiskoski pled guilty to three separate counts of possession of child sexual abuse images and was sentenced to 15 years on Count 1, 10 years on Count 2 and 10 years on Count 3. The sentences will run consecutively to each other.