A Sheridan man was charged Thursday with four counts of child sexual abuse images and one count of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s ID card.

Mark J. Patton, 31, was released from custody with a notice to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Investigators from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.