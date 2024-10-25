Ottawa resident OK after house fire

An Ottawa resident appears to be OK following a fire Thursday afternoon at 1925 Pratt Lane. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa firefighters responded 1:32 p.m. to a single-story house with a fire in the southwest corner, according to the Ottawa Fire Department. Within 15 minutes, the fire was under control, but firefighters stayed on scene to continue salvage, overhaul and the investigation. The resident was home at the time of the fire and had some minor smoke inhalation, but refused treatment on the scene, said Fire Chief Brian Bressner in a news release.

The fire is believed to have started in a bedroom and was ruled accidental, Bressner said. The cause was determined to be electrical in nature.

The Ottawa Fire Department received support from several agencies, including the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Central Dispatch, Naplate Fire Department, Wallace Fire Department, American Red Cross, Ottawa Water Department, Nicor and Ameren.