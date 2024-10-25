La Salle-Peru High School to host meeting on ag program Oct. 30

La Salle-Peru High School is hosting a meeting about the process of replanting its agriculture program, the school said in a news release. (Shaw Local News Network)

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium.

“There is already an energetic group of students and families pushing to bring back the wonderful academic, extracurricular and career opportunities that come with an agriculture program,” according to the release. “L-P hopes to add more people to that group to help fertilize this budding rejuvenation.”

Following the meeting, interested individuals will be able to join groups to have more voice in developing the program in the following areas: Capital Campaign Team for a new ag building; Ag Building Construction Design Team and Curriculum Design Team.