La Salle County grand jury: Oct. 22, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
- Richard Mosell, 31, of Ottawa, domestic battery
- Alexandra M. Drink, 30, of Chicago, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated DUI
- Cesar Jimenez-Preciado, 53, of West Covina, California, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, cannabis trafficking
- Jaleel R. Berry, 32, of Streator, unlawful possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution
- Kenneth R. Hacek, 30, of Earlville, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance
- Kenneth R. Barrett, 39, of Streator, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft from a coin-operated machine
- Sarah R. Harding, 35, of Streator, burglary, possession of burglary tools
- Zachary D. Frickey, 31, of Streator, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon
- Robert J. Gula Jr., 31, of Streator, aggravated unlawful restraint
- Travis J. Reynolds, 43, of La Salle, two counts of child sexual abuse images
- Frank C. Lennon, 26, of Palos Heights, vehicular hijacking, three counts of aggravated battery, disarming a police officer
- Michael S. Magana, 37, of Streator, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving on a revoked license
- Tyson Wellington, 70, of Chicago, identity theft, theft, two counts of forgery
- Felicia N. Skalnik, 31, homeless, aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer
- Terrence T. Mading, 52, of Marseilles, driving on a revoked license
- David A. Mercadel, 22, of Ottawa, resisting a peace officer
- Matthew C. Heikkila, 43, of Dwight, two counts of theft
- Vanessa J. Prochaska, 40, of Ottawa, unlawful use of a debit card