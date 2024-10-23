Newark volleyball wins 15th straight LTC regular-season title: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Newark 2, LaMoille-Ohio 0: At Newark, the Norsemen wrapped up their 15th consecutive Little Ten Conference regular-season championship with a 25-12, 25-11 triumph over the Lions.

Newark (23-9, 10-0) — which is 127-2 since 2010 in conference matches — was led by Adrianna Larsen (nine kills, seven digs), Olivia Smith (four 4 kills), Addison Ness (four kills, two aces), Gwen Friestad (four aces) and Taylor Jeffers (16 assists, two aces.)

Wilmington 2, Streator 1: At Wilmington, the Bulldogs closed out the Illinois Central Eight Conference and regular-season schedule with a tough 25-20, 20-25, 27-25 loss to the Wildcats.

Streator (13-14-5, 8-6) was led by Sonia Proksa (seven kills, 12 digs), Emma Rambo (five kills, a block, three aces, nine assists), Aubrey Jacobs (four kills, two blocks, two aces, six assists, 10 digs) and Shaelyn Groesbeck (four kills, an ace, 11 digs).

Malayna Pitte

Woodland 2, Dwight 1: At Dwight, the Warriors — behind a career-high 17 kills from Malayna Pitte — defeated the Trojans 25-22, 20-25, 25-19 in the Tri-County Conference match.

Pitte also posted five solo blocks, three assist blocks, one assist, three digs and two service points for Woodland. The Warriors also had solid outings from Grace Longmire (nine kills, four solo blocks), Ella Derossett (24 assists, two kills, three block assists, three points) Jaylei Leininger (15 digs, two aces), Sadie Darm (six service points, three aces, six digs) and Gabby Jacobs (eight points, three aces, two digs).

Ottawa 2, Sycamore 0: At Sycamore, the Pirates (23-11, 5-4) defeated the Spartans 26-24, 28-26 in an Interstate 8 Conference match.

Roanoke-Benson 2, Marquette 1: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders dropped a 19-25, 25-23, 25-23 TCC decision to the Rockets.

Seneca 2, Putnam County 0: At Granville, the Fighting Irish improved to 29-5 overall and 8-0 in TCC action with a 25-19, 25-8 triumph over the Panthers.

Seneca was led by Tessa Krull (seven kills), Audry McNabb (six kills) and Lainie Olson (16 assists).

Indian Creek 2, Serena 1: At Serena, the Huskers dropped a 22-25, 25-18, 25-20 LTC decision to the Timberwolves.

Serena was paced by Jenna Setchell (four kills, 10 blocks, three digs), Macy Mahler (15 assists, eight digs, two kills), Maddie Glade (two aces, three digs), Hannah McNelis (eight digs), Lanee Cole (six digs) and RayElle Brennan (10 digs, two kills).

Somonauk 2, IMSA 0: At Somonauk, the Bobcats topped the Titans 25-23, 25-17 to improve to 12-9 overall and finish LTC action at 7-3.

Somonauk received solid performances from Ady Werner (four kills, nine digs), Ella Punsalan (four kills), Brooke Bahrey (eight assists, 10 service points, two aces), Taylor Johnson (seven digs), Bella Rolf (nine digs) and Aubrey Chiavario (two blocks).

Lexington 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0: At the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament, the Falcons fell 25-14, 25-13 to the Minutemen in the opening-round match.

Boys soccer

Hinckley-Big Rock 1, Somonauk-Leland-Newark co-op 0: At Luke Wernsman Memorial Field in Somonauk, the subsectional No. 5-seeded Royals defeated the No. 2 Bobcats (14-6-3) to win the Class 1A Somonauk Regional.