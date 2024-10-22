Princeton hands Andy Puck record-setting victory: BCR roundup, Monday, Oct. 21

Princeton coach Andy Puck recorded his 494th victory as the Tigresses coach, surpassing Rita Placek, who had 493, as the program's all-time winningest coach. (Mike Vaughn)

VOLLEYBALL

Princeton 2, Morris 0: Andy Puck became the all-time winningest coach in Princeton volleyball program history with a 25-21, 25-23 win at Morris on Monday.

The win was Puck’s 494 victory in his 23 seasons at PHS, passing former coach Rita Placek, who won 493 matches from 1974-98.

Caroline Keutzer led the Tigresses (19-14) with eight kills and 1.5 blocks. Other leaders for PHS were Makayla Hecht with 13 points and 21 assists, Kathy Maciczak with five kills and Camryn Driscoll with eight points and eight digs.

Hall 2, Alleman 0: Kaitlyn Coutts had eight kills and seven digs to lead the Red Devils to a 25-14, 25-23 nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Morgan Hoscheid had 12 assists and an ace for Hall, while Caroline Morris contributed six kills and a block.