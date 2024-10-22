October 21, 2024
NewsElection 2024SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Princeton hands Andy Puck record-setting victory: BCR roundup, Monday, Oct. 21

Tigresses beat Morris 25-21, 25-23

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton coach Andy Puck talks to his team during a timeout of Tuesday's match with Mendota at Prouty Gym. The TIgresses won 25-23, 25-19 handing Puck his 500th career victory in his 24th year.

Princeton coach Andy Puck recorded his 494th victory as the Tigresses coach, surpassing Rita Placek, who had 493, as the program's all-time winningest coach. (Mike Vaughn)

VOLLEYBALL

Princeton 2, Morris 0: Andy Puck became the all-time winningest coach in Princeton volleyball program history with a 25-21, 25-23 win at Morris on Monday.

The win was Puck’s 494 victory in his 23 seasons at PHS, passing former coach Rita Placek, who won 493 matches from 1974-98.

Caroline Keutzer led the Tigresses (19-14) with eight kills and 1.5 blocks. Other leaders for PHS were Makayla Hecht with 13 points and 21 assists, Kathy Maciczak with five kills and Camryn Driscoll with eight points and eight digs.

Hall 2, Alleman 0: Kaitlyn Coutts had eight kills and seven digs to lead the Red Devils to a 25-14, 25-23 nonconference victory in Spring Valley.

Morgan Hoscheid had 12 assists and an ace for Hall, while Caroline Morris contributed six kills and a block.

Have a Question about this article?