Ottawa police nab tobacco shop burglary suspect

Ottawa police have identified a suspect in a Friday burglary at an Ottawa tobacco shop.

In a Monday news release, Ottawa police said officers were dispatched at 12:26 a.m. Friday to Beer & Cigarette Depot, 211 E. Joliet St., after a neighborhood resident reported a burglary in progress. Officers arrived on scene and located forced entry into the business and signs a burglary had been committed. Meanwhile, police were alerted to a broken drive-through window at Burger King, 209 E. Norris Drive.

With the aid of video surveillance, 20-year-old Jaylen M. McDaniel was developed as a suspect and taken into custody at 11:45 am. the same day.

“With the assistance of the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, search warrants for McDaniel’s vehicle and residence were obtained,” police said. “Upon execution of said search warrants, multiple pieces of evidence were recovered. McDaniel was issued citations for two counts of burglary and released with a court date.”