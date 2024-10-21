Ollie’s to open in Peru in early November

Ollie’s will open for business at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1610 36th St., Peru. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

Ollie’s will open for business at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1610 36th St., Peru.

Ollie’s is a national retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.

“You’ll find real brands at real bargain prices in every department, from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and to food,” read the website. “Ollie’s buyers scour the world looking for closeouts, overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars.”

A 615,000-square-foot Ollie’s Bargain Outlet distribution center recently opened in Princeton. The facility is expected to be a large part of the company’s growth in the Midwest. The center will serve stores throughout Illinois and surrounding states and will help Ollie’s move toward its goal of more than 1,050 stores nationwide.

Ollie’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Ollie’s has nearby locations in Rock Falls, Peoria, DeKalb, Aurora and Rockford.

