Authorities are trying to find out who conducted an illegal burn Sunday that set off a half-acre brush fire on North 24th Road west of Oglesby.

Meanwhile, Oglesby’s fire chief reminds all residents that burn bans are in effect across the region.

Oglesby firefighters were dispatched about 11 a.m. Sunday and were on scene about 2 hours, expending 6,000 gallons of water. There were no injuries.