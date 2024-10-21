Gateway Services recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Gateway Services announced it is joining the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy in recognizing National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. (Shaw Local News Network)

The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities, the agency said in a news release. This year’s theme is “Access to Good Jobs for All.”

The history of NDEAM traces back to 1945, when it started as a week and focused only on people with physical disabilities. Later, it expanded to a full month, and its name and scope evolved to acknowledge the importance of increasing the workforce inclusion of people with all nature of disabilities, according to the news release.

“Our communities and economy are strengthened by the inclusion of all people, including people with disabilities,” said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability Employment Policy Taryn M. Williams in the news release. “Their contributions have historically been vital to our nation’s success and are more important today than ever. We must build an accessible, equitable economy that fully includes the talent and drive of those with disabilities.”

“Gateway Services is proud to be a part of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Gateway CEO Tracy Wright in a news release “We want to spread the important message that we value all perspectives, especially those of individuals with disabilities.”

Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages throughout the year by visiting dol.gov/NDEAM.

Gateway Services has provided a variety of services and supports throughout Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties for 54 years. For more information, visit www.gateway-services.org. Local employers interested in learning more about the Community Employment Services program at Gateway Services can also contact Michael Brown, Community Employment Services supervisor, at 815-875-4548, ext. 255.