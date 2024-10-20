Women Inspired Network to host grant finalist presentations

It’s time for the Women Inspired Network grant finalist presentations.

Thanks to the generosity of members of the Women Inspired Network, comprised of inspired and inspiring women throughout La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, more than $98,000 has been awarded in the past seven years to local charitable organizations who support and enhance the lives of women and children in the region. The funds for the awards are awarded through a competitive grant process. Applications for grant funding were available to any non-profit organization with a mission that includes empowering women and children to lead their best lives.

Applications for funding were reviewed by the WIN Grant Review Team and the selected finalists will present their case for support at the grant finalist presentation gathering on Monday, Nov. 4. The event will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Depot, 328 Third St., La Salle. Soup, salad and desserts will be available. The cost is $20 per person and registration can be made at Women Inspired Network – SRCCF by Wednesday, Oct. 30. All members are encouraged to attend, and guests are welcome. Grant funding will be awarded at the annual Celebration of Giving in December

The gathering will showcase presentations by the representatives from the following organizations: Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center – Library Program; Grow Spring Valley - Sprout Program; Second Story Teen Center – Skill Building; and Educate 35 – Care Closet

Ninety-six percent of the funds contributed throughout the year to the network are returned to the community through annual grants, with a portion used to grow the WIN Endowment Fund that will support women and children throughout Starved Rock Country in perpetuity.

For additional information about the Grant Presentation Event, visit Women Inspired Network–SRCCF or contact Janice Corrigan via email at janice@srccf.org or by calling 815-252-2906.