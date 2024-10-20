Friends of the Princeton Library to be recognized week of Oct. 20

The Friends of Princeton Public Library will be recognizing the National Friends of the Library Week Oct. 20-26. (Shaw File photo)

The Friends is an organization made up of library supporters responsible for funding special projects as well as supplementing the library’s annual budget.

One of the most successful fundraising projects the Friends of PPL supports is the used book sales, which are in March, July and November. The group sets an annual goal of $10,000 to reach from these sales. The money has helped to fund several projects including most recently recovering of a couch in the Youth Services area of the library. Each year the Friends also provide support for the library’s children summer reading program which saw much success this past summer.

The used book sales are an undertaking for volunteers, but continue to provide the organization with a successful method to raise the necessary funds to reach goals.

“Our volunteers spend 16-20 hours per week working in the Book Sale Room sorting, cleaning and pricing books for the upcoming sales,” said Karen Towns, president of the Friends Board. “In addition to these volunteers, we also have a group that gives 25 hours per week assisting the library staff within the library.”

The Friends membership is made up of 110 Lifetime, Individual and Family memberships.

The Friends of PPL in addition to being the sponsor this month of the Library Cafe will be giving away several book bags along with an array of books, CDs and DVDs to some lucky winners.