Marquette takes 3rd in T-CC girls volleyball tournament : The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Marquette 2, Dwight 0: In the third-place match of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Bader Gym, the No. 5-seeded Crusaders used a quick start in the opening set and then a huge run at the end of the second to earn a 25-12, 25-15 triumph over the No. 6-seeded Trojans.

Marquette (19-8) was led by Avery Durdan (five kills, a block, four aces, 10 points), Hailey Abbott (five kills), Kinley Rick (four kills), Emily Ryan-Adair (three kills), Kealey Rick (nine points) and Makayla Backos (eight points, ace).

Roanoke-Benson 2, Woodland 0: In the consolation title match of the T-CC Tournament at Bader Gym, the No. 3-seeded Warriors, despite a great start in the second set, fell 25-16, 25-17 to the No. 9-seeded Rockets.

Woodland (15-11) was paced by Malyana Pitte (five kills), Grace Longmire (four kills) and Jaylei Leininger (11 points, four aces.).

Streator 2, Lisle 0: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs improved to 12-12-2 overall and 8-5 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with a 26-24, 25-22 win over the Lions.

Newark 2, Hiawatha 0: At Newark, the Norsemen (19-7, 9-0) stayed unbeaten in Little Ten Conference action with a 25-8, 25-20 win over the Hawks.

Newark was led by Taylor Jeffers (14 assists, two aces), Heather Buhle (six kills, seven digs), Adrianna Larsen (three kills), Addison Ness (three kills, two aces) and Elle Norquist (10 digs).

Serena 2, Earlville 1: At Earlville, the Huskers (10-9, 6-2) picked up a 25-19, 22-25, 25-15 LTC triumph over the Red Raiders (10-19, 2-6).

Serena received solid performances from Macy Mahler (17 assists), Anna Hjerpe (11 kills, 10 digs), Jenna Setchell (six blocks) and Maddie Glade (three kills).

Somonauk 2, DePue 0: At DePue, the Bobcats improved to 10-8 overall and 6-3 in LTC play with a 25-9, 25-18 victory over the Little Giants.

Somonauk received seven aces from Addie Britt and six more from Ady Werner, while Aubrey Chiavario and Abby Hohmann each had three kills.

Fieldcrest 2, Flanagan-Cornell 1: At Flanagan, the Knights (10-13-1, 3-9) topped the Falcons (8-17, 2-10) in the in the Heart of Illinois Conference match 9-25, 25-21, 25-19