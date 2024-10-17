Streator High School announces October 2024 students of the month

October 2024 students of the month were recognized Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at Streator High School. They are (front, from left) Alexis Butler, Kaddie Emm, Zoe Luckey and Cheyenne Chandler, (back from left) Benjamin Chavez, Cameron Finkelstein, Madelyn Reum and Palmer Phillis Not pictured are Joyce Walkling and Hunter Nettleingham. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)