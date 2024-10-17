October 17, 2024
Streator High School announces October 2024 students of the month

By Derek Barichello
October 2024 students of the month were recognized Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, at Streator High School. They are (front, from left) Alexis Butler, Kaddie Emm, Zoe Luckey and Cheyenne Chandler, (back from left) Benjamin Chavez, Cameron Finkelstein, Madelyn Reum and Palmer Phillis Not pictured are Joyce Walkling and Hunter Nettleingham. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Streator High School honored its students of the month for October 2024 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.

The October students are:

  • Joyce Walkling for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Teach Ag Intern)
  • Madelyn Reum for the English/World Language Department (German IV)
  • Hunter Nettleingham for the English/World Language Department (English I-A)
  • Cheyenne Chandler for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Advanced Art)
  • Palmer Phillis for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (Western Civilization I)
  • Cameron Finkelstein for Guided Program for Success Department (GPS)
  • Benjamin Chavez for Health & Fitness/ P.E./Drivers Ed Department (P.E.)
  • Zoe Luckey for Math Department (Geometry)
  • Kaddie Emm for Science Department (Anatomy & Forensics Science II)
  • Alexis Butler for the Student Services Department (Pre-Algebra)
