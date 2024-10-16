Tickets available for healing event in Utica

The Gathering Wellness Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. The festival was created by A Moment of Awe, comprised of community organizers, wellness advocates, artists, and educators dedicated to fostering a culture of well-being. (Image provided by Christy Donahue)

Tickets still are available for the inaugural healing and wellness event to be held Saturday in Utica.

The Gathering Wellness Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The festival was created by A Moment of Awe, comprised of community organizers, wellness advocates, artists and educators dedicated to fostering a culture of well-being.

“Imagine a day filled with yoga, meditation, healthy food and positive vibes,” said Abby Zukowski, one of the festival organizers. “That’s what awaits you at the Gathering Wellness Festival, an immersive event designed to inspire transformation through community, health and uplifting experiences.”

The festival includes an all-day schedule of entertainment, informational programs and holistic treatments for people exploring alternatives to physical, mental and spiritual healing. Events include:

a demonstration by Matt Lijewski on his unique class of trauma-informed yoga

performances by musicians Christina Marie Eltrevoog and Timothy Michael Shaw

licensed massage therapists Kaitlyn Mellentine and Amy Rankin will offer treatments in massage and deep-tissue techniques

Sally Aderton, founder of Intuitive Arts & Sciences, will speak on empowerment and healing

Maitri Path to Wellness on treating mental health challenges, addiction, PTSD, anxiety, depression and more

a community “Fire Ceremony” from 6 to 9 p.m. This evening gathering will feature a drum circle, mesmerizing fire spinners and more

“Individuals can participate in some invigorating mindful movement sessions to stretch the body, or they can connect with the rhythm of life through a sound healing experience,” Zukowski said. “For those seeking inner peace, meditation workshops will provide a tranquil space to unwind, while Mandala painting classes will inspire your creativity.”

The festival will feature healthy food options from food trucks as well as an open mic for attendees to showcase their own music, poetry and other unique talents.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gathering-wellness-festival-tickets-995556074017?aff=oddtdtcreator