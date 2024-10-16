Seneca tops Marquette to advance to TrCounty title match: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Seneca 2, Marquette 0: At Bader Gymnasium, the top-seeded Fighting Irish advanced to the title match of the Tri-County Conference Tournament with a 25-17, 25-19 win over fifth-seeded Marquette on Tuesday.

Seneca — which will play No. 2 Henry-Senachwine at 7 p.m. on Thursday for the championship — was led by Audry McNabb (eight kills), Brooklyn Sheedy (six kills), Graysen Provance (four kills) and Lainie Olson (16 assists).

Ottawa 2, Morris 1: At Morris, the Pirates (22-10, 4-3) defeated Morris 22-25, 26-24, 25-20 in the Interstate 8 Conference match.

Emma Rambo

Streator 2, Manteno 0: At Manteno, the Bulldogs picked up a 26-24, 25-22 Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Panthers.

Streator (11-12-2, 7-5) was led by Emma Rambo (10 kills, two blocks, two aces, five assists), Aubrey Jacobs (five kills, 10 assists), Sonia Proksa (three kills, eight digs) and Leah Krohe (two aces).

Newark 2, Somonauk 0: At Somonauk, the Norsemen posted a 25-19, 25-15 Little Ten Conference win over the Bobcats.

Newark (18-7, 8-0) was led by Taylor Jeffers (19 assists, five aces), Adrianna Larsen (six kills), Rylie Carlson (five kills) and Heather Buhle (four kills).

Somonauk (9-8, 5-3) was paced by Ady Werner (three kills, 14 digs), Ella Punsalan (three kills), Calli Snider (four aces), Abby Hohmann (two blocks), Emma Hohmann (two blocks), and Bella Rolf (14 digs).

Serena 2, Plano 0: At Plano, the Huskers earned a 25-20, 25-21 victory over the Reapers.

Serena was paced by Maddie Glade (four kills), Anna Hjerpe (three kills), Kendall Whiteaker (three kills, three blocks), and Macy Mahler (six assists), while Hjerpe, RayElle Brennan, Trinity Weber and Jenna Setchell were cited for their solid defense.

Sandwich 2, Parkview Christian 0: At Sandwich, the Indians improved to 11-13 with a 25-19, 25-17 triumph.

Sandwich received solid performances from Jordan Bauer (nine kills, three aces), Jessica Ramey (15 assists, 12 service points, two aces), Alayla Harris (six kills), Liza Goodbred (eight service points, three kills) and Brooklyn Marks (10 digs).

Girls tennis

Ottawa 4, Mendota 1: At Mendota, the Pirates swept the singles matches and took two of three double matches in the win over the Trojans.

Ottawa’s No. 1 Zulee Moreland (6-1, 7-6 [7-5]) and No. 2 Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis (6-3, 6-4) each captured singles triumphs. In doubles, the Pirates’ duos of No.1 Brooklyn Byone/Rylee Harsted (6-3, 6-4) and No. 2 Gabby Cooper/Reese Purcell (6-4, 6-1) were victorious.

Girls swimming

La Salle-Peru co-op 93, Sterling 82: Sam Nauman and Emma Short each won an individual event and swam on a winning relay to help the Cavaliers to a victory in Sterling.

Nauman won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.82, and Short claimed the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.92.

Nauman and Short swam with Finley Jobst and Emily Lowery to win the 200 medley relay in 2:07.45.

Boys soccer

Abingdon-Avon 3, Serena 2: At Serena, the Huskers gave up a pair of goals late in the loss to the Tornadoes.

Serena (5-13-2) received goals from Finn Rosengren and Beau Raikes, while the former also recorded an assist.