Princeton wins seventh straight, tops Mendota 2-0: BCR roundup, Oct. 15

Volleyball

Princeton 2, Mendota 0: The Tigresses won their seventh straight match, defeating the host Spikers 25-21, 25-12 on Tuesday.

Leaders for the Tigresses (18-13, 6-3) were Kathy Maciczek with eight kills, Riley Rauh with 15 points, 10 assists and three aces, Ellie Harp with 10 points, three blocks and eight digs and Caroline Keutzer with five kills.

PHS also swept the underclass matches with the sophomores winning 25-16, 25-15 and the freshmen 25-21, 25-18.

Tri-County Tournament: Seneca defeated Marquette 25-19, 25-17 while Henry-Senachwine defeated Dwight 25-17, 25-14 in Tuesday’s semifinals of the TCC Tournament.

The Irish and Mallards will meet for the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Marquette.

Kewanee def. Hall: The Boilers won 25-17, 26-24 in Three Rivers East play in Kewanee.

JV football

Princeton 46, Mendota 8: The Kittens won their final Three Rivers Mississippi game, defeating the Trojans at Bryant Field.