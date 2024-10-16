Jury trial set for Princeton man charged with firing gun recklessly

A Princeton man charged with firing a firearm near two individuals and pushing them to the ground will face a jury of his peers Jan. 21.

Joshua D. Gilsdorf, 39, was in court Wednesday for arraignment after being charged with two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, which are Class 4 felonies; two counts of aggravated assault, also Class 4 felonies; and two counts of battery, misdemeanors. A Class 4 felony can result in a sentencing range of up to three years in prison if convicted.

Gilsdorf is out on pretrial release conditions determined Sept. 26. They include not leaving the state without permission, refraining from possessing a firearm or any other dangerous weapon, refraining from indulging in alcohol or illicit drugs or marijuana, and having no contact with the two individuals he allegedly harmed.

Gilsdorf’s arrest stemmed from conduct about 10:20 a.m. Aug. 19 on a rural Princeton farm, according to records.

Gilsdorf endangered the bodily safety of the individuals by discharging a Hi-Point .45 caliber near them, according to court records.

Gilsdorf is scheduled for a pretrial appearance at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Bureau County Courthouse.