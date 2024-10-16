GoFundMe set up for Peru fire victims

A GoFundMe account has been created to assist two Peru residents injured in an Oct. 11 house fire. The structure was a total loss.

A GoFundMe account has been created to assist two Peru residents injured in an Oct. 11 house fire. The structure was a total loss.

Dave and Bev DeGroot were injured and lost their home and their beloved dog, Buddy. Funds raised through GoFundMe will primarily go to mounting medical expenses, as both are still hospitalized and recovering from severe burns and injuries, according to a news release.

Both victims remain hospitalized after an early-morning house fire at 14th and Plum streets in Peru. Peru Fire Department deemed the blaze accidental in nature.

Anyone who prefers to donate by personal check can mail a donation to Dave’s sister: Deb Bodnum, Box 236, Cherry, IL 61317.