The Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave., will host The Generic’s for a sock hop 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

Enjoy rock and roll music from the 50s and 60s. Dress up in vintage attire, if you wish. The dining room will be serving from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to dine and dance.