Nine people were inducted Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, into the IVCC-LPO Hall of Fame. They are (front, from left) Dr. Kim Novak, Richard “Rick” Sipovic, Dr. Holly Novak, (back) Robert Eschbach, Kim “Howard” Johnson, Jason Kotecki and Ray D’Alessio. Inducted posthumously and not pictured are John Ossola and William Uebel (Photo provided by IVCC)