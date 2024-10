The Illinois Valley Alzheimer's Group donated $500 to Liberty Village of Peru to be used for its Alzheimer's unit. Pictured from left at the Oct. 9, 2024, check passing are Wendy Mangelsdorf and Bob Frig, volunteers for the Illinois Valley Alzheimer's Group; Michelle Sommer, Liberty Village marketing director, Genna DeGroot, director of Memory Court, Joanne Milby and Peg Gonet, co-directors of the Illinois Valley Alzheimer's Group. (Photo provided by Joanne Milby)